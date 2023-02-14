Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to civil rights violation

MPD officer pleads guilty to assault
MPD officer pleads guilty to assault(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer pleaded guilty to assaulting a man during an arrest in early January 2021.

Armando Bustamante, a former MPD officer, admitted to the assault during a plea hearing. Bustamante confessed to striking a man in the head using both his hands and his service weapon. This assault was considered an abuse of his authority and was without legal justification.

“This former Memphis police officer abused his authority by violently assaulting a man without basis,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “Officers who willfully use excessive force without basis are not above the law and will be held accountable. Whether in Memphis or any corner of the country, the Justice Department stands ready to vigorously prosecute those law enforcement officers who defy the Constitution and violate people’s civil rights.”

Bustamante faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. This includes a minimum of three years of supervised release. He is scheduled to undergo his sentencing this June 15.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
2 injured after shooting on I-55
2-year-old drowns at Horseshoe Lake
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Chris Stapleton keeps national anthem simple, bringing many to tears

Latest News

MFD investigates fire in Parkway Village
MFD investigating business fire in Parkway Village as arson
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 2/14
Nearly 30 TSU students participated in a march down Jefferson Street on Monday.
TSU students march for Tyre Nichols, social issues
Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views
Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views