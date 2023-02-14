Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Doctor offers guidance to prioritize wellness & maximize Medicare benefits

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re like many Americans, your goal for 2023 is to take steps toward better health.

This is especially important for seniors, as the risk for health problems increases as we age.

Dr. Rebecca Colon, Regional Vice President of Health Services in the Gulf South Region for Humana Medicare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the importance of being proactive with your healthcare.

Colon also shared information on the services Medicare beneficiaries can access at no additional cost.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
2-year-old drowns at Horseshoe Lake
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
2 injured after shooting on I-55
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East

Latest News

Physicians shares how to prevent 2 most common vascular issues
Physicians shares how to prevent 2 common vascular issues
Counselor shares how to carve out time for self-care
Counselor shares how to carve out time for self-care
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Physicians shares how to prevent 2 common vascular issues