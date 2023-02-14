Counselor shares how to carve out time for self-care
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In this stressful world we live in, it is important for all of us to make time for self-care.
Regina Abston, counselor for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how we can start carving out time to practice self-care and not feel guilty.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.