Car crash on Sam Cooper Blvd. causes traffic delays
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash is impacting traffic on Sam Cooper Boulevard on Tuesday morning,
Memphis Police say the crash occurred around 7:48 a.m. on Sam Cooper Boulevard near Perkins Road.
Westbound lanes of traffic west of Perkins exit will remain closed for an unknown time according to police.
A car is also flipped over.
Four cars were involved. We are working to gather more information.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.