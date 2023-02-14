Car crash on Sam Cooper Blvd. causes traffic delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash is impacting traffic on Sam Cooper Boulevard on Tuesday morning,

Memphis Police say the crash occurred around 7:48 a.m. on Sam Cooper Boulevard near Perkins Road.

Westbound lanes of traffic west of Perkins exit will remain closed for an unknown time according to police.

A car is also flipped over.

Four cars were involved. We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.