Attorney Kevin Ritz talks about tackling crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney of Western Tennessee, Kevin Ritz, was in Memphis on Tuesday and spoke to the Rotary Club about a number of topics.

One of those topics was the Eliza Fletcher case.

Fletcher was a Memphis mother who was kidnapped while on a morning jog. Cleotha Henderson has been charged with her murder and kidnapping.

Ritz also talked about other crimes his office is targeting.

“Our robust work and efforts [continue] in prosecuting carjackings, which can be federal crimes, business robberies, which can be federal crimes, in quite a wide array of firearm cases and firearm violations,” he said. “We focus our efforts on the most significant drivers of violence.”

Attorney Ritz was appointed as the U.S. attorney of Western Tennessee in September.

