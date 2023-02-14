Toy Truck Drive
Arkansas State Capitol honors R&B legend Larry Dodson of the Bar-Kays

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To celebrate Black History Month, the State of Arkansas honored Larry Dodson on Monday.

The R&B legend spent 47 years with the multi-million, record-selling band The Bar-Kays.

Dodson was honored with the state’s prestigious Arkansas Traveler award.

The award gives special recognition to out-of-state visitors who have contributed to the progress and well-being of the State of Arkansas.

