Arkansas State Capitol honors R&B legend Larry Dodson of the Bar-Kays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To celebrate Black History Month, the State of Arkansas honored Larry Dodson on Monday.

The R&B legend spent 47 years with the multi-million, record-selling band The Bar-Kays.

Dodson was honored with the state’s prestigious Arkansas Traveler award.

The award gives special recognition to out-of-state visitors who have contributed to the progress and well-being of the State of Arkansas.

