1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Sam Cooper Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash impacted traffic on Sam Cooper Boulevard on Tuesday morning,

Memphis Police say the crash occurred around 7:48 a.m. on Sam Cooper Boulevard near Perkins Road.

One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, says police.

Westbound lanes of traffic west of Perkins exit were closed, according to police.

A car was also flipped over. Four cars were involved, said MPD dispatch.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.