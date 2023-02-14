1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Sam Cooper Blvd.
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash impacted traffic on Sam Cooper Boulevard on Tuesday morning,
Memphis Police say the crash occurred around 7:48 a.m. on Sam Cooper Boulevard near Perkins Road.
One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, says police.
Westbound lanes of traffic west of Perkins exit were closed, according to police.
A car was also flipped over. Four cars were involved, said MPD dispatch.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.