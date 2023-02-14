Toy Truck Drive
1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Sam Cooper Blvd.

Car crash on Sam Cooper causes traffic delays
Car crash on Sam Cooper causes traffic delays(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash impacted traffic on Sam Cooper Boulevard on Tuesday morning,

Memphis Police say the crash occurred around 7:48 a.m. on Sam Cooper Boulevard near Perkins Road.

One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, says police.

Westbound lanes of traffic west of Perkins exit were closed, according to police.

A car was also flipped over. Four cars were involved, said MPD dispatch.

