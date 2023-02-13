Youth performing arts center hosts ribbon cutting in historic Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The grand re-opening of the Harriet Performing Arts Center (HPAC) is set of Sunday, February 19 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Young Actors Guild bought the old Fire Station 22 along Lamar Avenue with plans to transform the spot into a state-of-the-art performing arts center for youth.

The sale price from the City of Memphis was $1.

Chrysti Chandler, founder/artistic director of Young Actors Guild, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the transformation and her vision for the future.

The grand re-opening will include a ribbon cutting and live performances at the facility located at 2788 Lamar Avenue on the corner of Pendleton in the historic Orange Mound Community.

