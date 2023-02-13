Toy Truck Drive
Whataburger location planned for Midtown Memphis

Whataburger in Southaven, Mississippi
Whataburger in Southaven, Mississippi(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger could be headed to Midtown Memphis, according to Memphis Business Journal.

It’s part of plans to redevelop the former police station at 1925 Union Avenue.

The development would also include 10 townhomes and a five-story hotel.

Final and administrative plat reviews have been filed with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development by EP3 Developers.

EP3 has previously constructed a Holiday Inn on Elvis Presley Boulevard. They purchased the former police station land from the City of Memphis in April for $3.5 million, MBJ reports.

