Two rounds of rain on the way this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will quickly climb with sunshine through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A weather system will bring rain by afternoon with high temperatures in the low 60s. It will be windy with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Rain will move out by evening with lows in the 50s Tuesday night.

MID-WEEK STORMS: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70. Rain and storms will move through Wednesday night. A few could be severe with high wind. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 60s early in the day and falling through the afternoon into the upper 20s overnight.

COLD LATE WEEK: Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

WEEKEND: Dry to start the weekend with highs near 50 on Saturday. There will be more clouds Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

