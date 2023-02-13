Teacher remembers Haywood High School student shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Haywood County community is mourning the loss of Christine Michael, 17, who was shot and killed Friday night after leaving a basketball game in Ripley, Tennessee.

Alyssa Pearman, who taught Michael in 2019 at Haywood Middle School, shared when the two first met in eighth grade. She said Michael was eager to learn and was a bright light for others.

“She had this gift of making sure everybody was seen, and everybody was heard and I know middle school is kind of that awkward stage of life where that’s not something most kids try to do, but she did it naturally,” said Pearman.

Keeping in touch over the years, Pearman took on a motherly role, mentoring the 4.0 GPA student who also completed her associate’s degree while still in high school and was active in sports.

However, It wasn’t until Friday night that everything changed.

“One of my colleagues, who is like a brother to me, called me because he wanted to tell me before I saw it on the Internet,” said Pearman.

According to the Haywood Sheriff’s Office, Michael was in a car with three friends traveling from a Haywood vs. Ripley basketball game in Ripley around 10:00 p.m. when someone from another vehicle started shooting at them on Highway 19.

The vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire and a bullet struck the 17-year-old in her lower back.

“And then he said she didn’t make it, and I just sobbed,” said Pearman.

According to deputies, a 13-year-old passenger in the same car was grazed. The driver was not injured.

Pearman said it’s the second time she lost a student in her career and shared that one student’s death is one too many.

“We don’t take classes on how to grieve when a student leaves us, we definitely don’t take classes when they leave due to violence and it’s very exhausting,” said Pearman.

18-year-old Kevin Davis and 16-year-old Bishop Owens have been arrested in connection to Michael’s murder. Both are facing attempted first-degree murder and both are being held without bond.

