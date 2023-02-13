Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Super Bowl commercials favored celebrity cameos and nostalgia

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop. (Source: Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Super Bowl is one of the only times people choose to actually watch commercials.

Super Bowl ads are meant to be the best of the best because of how expensive the ad space is. Variety reported that some 30-second spots cost $7 million.

This year, companies seemed to heavily favor celebrity cameos.

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck, moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop.

They even added extra star power with a cameo from Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom.

Other companies leaned on nostalgia. Shopping site Rakuten enlisted Alicia Silverstone to reprise her role as shopping-obsessed Cher from “Clueless.”

Michelob Ultra featured Serena Williams, Brian Cox and others in a tribute to “Caddyshack,” and Popcorners reunited Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for a “Breaking Bad” commercial.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom. (Source: T-Mobile)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
Chief Gina Sweat addresses MFD retention problem in Tuesday’s City Council Public Safety...
Memphis Fire Fighter Association President defends department in letter to Memphis City Council
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Decertification process begins for former MPD officers connected to Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

Rescue workers see stories of survival following last Monday's earthquake.
'Miracle' rescues reported in Turkey after quake
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan....
Police stop U-Haul after report of pedestrians struck in NYC
FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training...
Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97