Registration underway for 5th annual My Sister’s Keeper Summit

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is preparing to host it’s fifth annual My Sister’s Keeper Summit Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m.

Sanda Madubuonwu, senior director of social determinants of health for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the upcoming summit and the issues that would be addressed.

My Sister’s Keeper is an initiative from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to improve the health and well-being of Black women through education, empowerment and advocacy.

This year’s free comprehensive health summit will explore perspectives from Black women on post-pandemic physical, mental and financial health challenges, along with thoughtful discussion on individual strength and perseverance.

Click here to register for the virtual event.

