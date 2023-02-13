Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

NICU nurses create special Valentine’s Day photoshoot for newborns

Saint Francis Hospital newborns had a special Valentine's Day photoshot with festive backdrops...
Saint Francis Hospital newborns had a special Valentine's Day photoshot with festive backdrops and props.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis, NICU nurses created a festive Valentine’s Day backdrop and chose props to show off their newborns.

Parents were thrilled to treat their infants to a special photoshoot.

Caption

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson, NICU nurse at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background for the photo shoot. “We do something similar for other holidays, such as Easter,” she added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
2 injured after shooting on I-55

Latest News

Christine Michael's former teachers, Alyssa Pearman, recalls when they first met and how bright...
Teacher remembers Haywood High School student shot and killed
While returning to Brownsville, a Haywood High School student was shot and killed in a car.
2 teens arrested after shooting and killing Haywood High School student
Saint Francis NICU nurse created background drops and chose props for a special Valentine's Day...
Saint Francis Valentine's Day babies
Bartlett man sentenced for soliciting child porn, sending explicit videos to undercover agents