Multiple businesses set on fire by suspect, says MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is searching for a suspect accused of a series of fires ruled as arsons.

According to MFD, the fires were intentional with gas and an open flame device.

The fires caused damage to the interior parts of three Washington Credit and Tax Solution locations, said MFD.

5910 Mt. Moriah

4359 Elvis Presley

3517 Ramill Road

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 901-528-CASH.

