Multiple businesses set on fire by suspect, says MFD
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is searching for a suspect accused of a series of fires ruled as arsons.
According to MFD, the fires were intentional with gas and an open flame device.
The fires caused damage to the interior parts of three Washington Credit and Tax Solution locations, said MFD.
- 5910 Mt. Moriah
- 4359 Elvis Presley
- 3517 Ramill Road
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.