MPD: Suspects kidnap man at gunpoint for Nikes, video game console

Police say the two suspects pictured kidnapped a man from a convenience store in the Bethel Grove neighborhood on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Surveillance video also captured their gray, four-door sedan used to transport the victim.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for two suspects they say kidnapped a man at gunpoint from a convenience store, took him to his house, and robbed him of shoes and a video game console.

Memphis police say that at 6:28 p.m. on Feb. 8, officers responded to a kidnapping at the Save A Stop located at 2757 Kimball Avenue. Police say the victim was inside the store when two suspects grabbed him and forced him inside a gray four-door sedan at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects forced the victim to show them where he lived, then drove to his home, where they took a pair of Nike shoes and a video game console.

The suspects then let the victim go and fled the scene, according to police.

Surveillance video from the Save A Stop shows the two suspects and the sedan they used during the alleged kidnapping.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

