MPD: Man injured in Hyde Park shooting
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday evening, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting at 6:29 p.m. on Hunter Avenue.
The victim was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is an armed man, wearing a gray hoodie.
Anyone with information on this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
