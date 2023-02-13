Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Man injured in Hyde Park shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:29 p.m. on Hunter Avenue.

The victim was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is an armed man, wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information on this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

