MPD: Man charged with kidnapping, shooting girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with kidnapping and shooting his girlfriend on Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers were called to a CITGO gas station on Jackson Avenue at 4:07 a.m.

When they arrived, they were informed by the store clerk that several shots had been fired and that a man was seen dragging a woman into a dark-colored sedan.

The woman was heard saying, “Ow, my hand!” The car then sped away from the scene.

According to MPD, officers discovered numerous gunshot fragments near the gas pumps as well as blood where the clerk witnessed the incident.

Officers checked the hospitals but no gunshot victims had arrived at any of them.

At 4:25 a.m., MPD received a shooting call at Poplar Avenue and Cresthaven Road where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her left hand.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition and officers detained the victim’s boyfriend, Selvin Membreno-Pinto.

Police say the vehicle that they were driving in was a 2012 Nissan Maxima with Tennessee, temporary tags.

Membreno-Pinto and the victim matched the description of the parties from the earlier incident at the CITGO gas station.

With the help of a translator at the hospital, officers were told by the victim that Membreno-Pinto picked her up from work and took her to the gas station to buy a beer—he had already been drinking and became irritated at the victim.

According to police, the victim exited the vehicle and started to walk away from the gas station when Membreno-Pinto blocked her path with the car.

He then got out of the car with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, one bullet struck her hand.

Police say Membreno-Pinto then forced the victim into the car and drove away from the gas station.

The victim attempted to call the police while in the vehicle but he took her phone.

After driving around for a while, he pulled over at Poplar Avenue and Cresthaven Road and called the police because the victim was bleeding severely.

Membreno-Pinto was then arrested and transported over to the Memphis Police Department where he gave a statement that he and the victim had been victims of an attempted robbery.

Police say his story did not match surveillance video from the CITGO gas station.

Membreno-Pinto was charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

His bond is set at $200,000.

There is no court information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.