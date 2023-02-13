Memphis man sentenced to 15 years with intent to sell 400g of fentanyl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentencing of a Memphis man on Monday morning.

U.S. District Judge Jon McCalla sentenced Darius Harshaw, 36, to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl and for possession of a firearm.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation in August 2021.

A month later, officers found 873 grams of fentanyl, a firearm, and a money counter during a search warrant.

Harshaw pleaded guilty to ownership of the narcotics and firearm in November 2022.

