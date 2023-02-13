Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis man sentenced to 15 years with intent to sell 400g of fentanyl

Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people conflicted with the school’s beliefs and LeSage’s discrimination.(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentencing of a Memphis man on Monday morning.

U.S. District Judge Jon McCalla sentenced Darius Harshaw, 36, to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl and for possession of a firearm.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation in August 2021.

A month later, officers found 873 grams of fentanyl, a firearm, and a money counter during a search warrant.

Harshaw pleaded guilty to ownership of the narcotics and firearm in November 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
Chief Gina Sweat addresses MFD retention problem in Tuesday’s City Council Public Safety...
Memphis Fire Fighter Association President defends department in letter to Memphis City Council
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Decertification process begins for former MPD officers connected to Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

Lily Mestemacher
Arrest made after Oxford bomb threat
John Rzeznik, left, and Craig Macintyre of Goo Goo Dolls perform at the Innings Festival at...
Goo Goo Dolls to play in Southaven
bb
First Alert Weather Update for Severe Weather Wednesday night/Thursday AM
Man injured during shooting in Orange Mound
Man injured during shooting in Orange Mound