Memphis completes season sweep of Temple with 86-77 win

By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers picked up a big 86-77 win over Temple on Sunday morning to complete the season sweep of the Owls. Memphis improves to 11-1 at home this year.

DeAndre Williams completed a stellar week with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Tigers, while Kendric Davis scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half.

The Tigers have another key home matchup on Thursday at home against UCF.

