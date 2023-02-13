Man injured during shooting in Orange Mound
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Orange Mound left a man injured Monday morning.
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Barron Court at 1:55 a.m.
A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition said police.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information about this crime call 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.