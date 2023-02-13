Toy Truck Drive
Man injured during shooting in Orange Mound
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Orange Mound left a man injured Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Barron Court at 1:55 a.m.

A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition said police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this crime call 901-528-CASH.

