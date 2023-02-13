Man injured during shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Orange Mound left a man injured Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Barron Court at 1:55 a.m.

A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition said police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this crime call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.