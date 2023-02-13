Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Lt. Governor McNally recovering from heart surgery

The veteran lawmaker reported an irregular heartbeat on Thursday night and checked into Vanderbilt.
The veteran lawmaker reported an irregular heartbeat on Thursday night and checked into Vanderbilt.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of Tennessee’s longest-sitting politicians is recovering in the hospital following emergency heart surgery on Friday.

Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally reported symptoms of an irregular heartbeat last Thursday night and checked himself into Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was seen on the Senate floor Thursday morning, looking a little unstable before the session began.

The veteran politician of 45 years announced he had successful surgery to install a pacemaker on Friday and he was recovering and resting.

Lt. Governor McNally hospitalized with heart issues

Lt. Governor McNally hinted at plans to return to his duties in the state legislature as soon as he was medically able.

The 79-year-old resident of East Tennessee began his political career in 1978 when he ran for the Tennessee House of Representatives and went on to serve four terms before joining the state Senate, where he became chairman of the Senate’s Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
Chief Gina Sweat addresses MFD retention problem in Tuesday’s City Council Public Safety...
Memphis Fire Fighter Association President defends department in letter to Memphis City Council
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Decertification process begins for former MPD officers connected to Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

bb
First Alert Weather Update for Severe Weather Wednesday night/Thursday AM
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
2 injured after shooting on I-55
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 2/13
Christine Michael's former teachers, Alyssa Pearman, recalls when they first met and how bright...
Teacher remembers Haywood High School student shot and killed