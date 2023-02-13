Toy Truck Drive
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East

By Walter Murphy
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department said at least 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East on Saturday night around 10:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for Baptist Memorial Hospital confirmed to Action News 5 that the break-ins occurred in the employee parking lot.

Baptist sent the following statement to our newsroom:

Overnight, multiple cars were broken into in our employee parking lot. No one was injured or involved other than the responsible parties. Our security team immediately shared their findings with the Memphis Police Department and is working with MPD to assist with the investigation in any way possible. Our campus security will be increasing security measures to protect our parking lots and deter future incidents. Patient and employee safety are top priorities for us.”

Action News 5 also received a viewer tip that nearly every car in the DHL Yeti Distribution parking lot was broken into overnight on Saturday as well.

The recent string of vandalisms has put a strain on local auto window repair shops. According to the owner of Eden Auto Glass and Tint, he’s having a tough time keeping up with the increased demand.

“We’re doing around 10 cars a day,” Chris Eden told Action News 5. “It’s taking a few weeks to get the windows for some cars which is frustrating to our customers.”

Eden also said the item that crooks are looking for poses a big problem to public safety.

“They’re looking for guns,” Eden told Action News 5. “There can be money, a backpack with a laptop, tools, whatever. But the only thing they’re taking are guns.”

We reached out to the Memphis Police Department about this and they told Action News 5 they recommend never leaving a gun unattended inside a vehicle. However, if you choose to do that you need to store it in a secured lockbox.

“You don’t want guns in the wrong hands,” Eden said. “Things need to change, but I just don’t know how.”

The Memphis Police Department Auto Task Force is the special unit in charge of investigating these crimes. Recently, activists have called for all MPD Special Units to be disbanded in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death.

