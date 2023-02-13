Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Heart Month: Cardiologist highlights women and heart disease

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of American Heart Month, a Memphis cardiologist is highlighting women and heart disease and why it is important to know the signs and your family history.

Dr. Supreeya Swarup, a cardiologist with St. Francis Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about how you can reduce your chance of having a heart attack.

She was also joined by Barbara Pinson who shared her experience dealing with heart issues.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
Chief Gina Sweat addresses MFD retention problem in Tuesday’s City Council Public Safety...
Memphis Fire Fighter Association President defends department in letter to Memphis City Council

Latest News

Tips to combat the winter blues
Tips to combat the winter blues
Google expert shares top search trends during Super Bowl LVII
Google expert shares top search trends during Super Bowl LVII
Google expert shares top search trends during Super Bowl LVII
Tips to combat the winter blues
Youth performing arts center hosts ribbon cutting in historic Orange Mound
Youth performing arts center hosts ribbon cutting in historic Orange Mound