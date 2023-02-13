Goo Goo Dolls to play in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Another big act is headed to Southaven in 2023.

Goo Goo Dolls will headline the BankPlus Amphitheater as part of The Big Night Out Tour on September 20. They’ll be joined by Fitz and the Tantrums.

Goo Goo Dolls are best known for their 1990s hits “Iris,” Slide,” and “Black Balloon.”

It’s the third concert announced for 2023 at the amphitheater, which has been without a concert for three years, due to COVID-19 cancellations and an expansion that began in early 2022.

The $9.8 million renovation increased the seating from under 4,000 to close to 9,800, keeping the artificial grassy area and also expanding bathrooms and concessions.

Dave Matthews Band is set to headline the venue in May, and Big Time Rush will play in June.

Tickets for Goo Goo Dolls go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m.

