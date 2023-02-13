Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Goo Goo Dolls to play in Southaven

John Rzeznik, left, and Craig Macintyre of Goo Goo Dolls perform at the Innings Festival at...
John Rzeznik, left, and Craig Macintyre of Goo Goo Dolls perform at the Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium Ground on Sunday March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Another big act is headed to Southaven in 2023.

Goo Goo Dolls will headline the BankPlus Amphitheater as part of The Big Night Out Tour on September 20. They’ll be joined by Fitz and the Tantrums.

Goo Goo Dolls are best known for their 1990s hits “Iris,” Slide,” and “Black Balloon.”

It’s the third concert announced for 2023 at the amphitheater, which has been without a concert for three years, due to COVID-19 cancellations and an expansion that began in early 2022.

The $9.8 million renovation increased the seating from under 4,000 to close to 9,800, keeping the artificial grassy area and also expanding bathrooms and concessions.

Dave Matthews Band is set to headline the venue in May, and Big Time Rush will play in June.

Tickets for Goo Goo Dolls go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
Chief Gina Sweat addresses MFD retention problem in Tuesday’s City Council Public Safety...
Memphis Fire Fighter Association President defends department in letter to Memphis City Council
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Decertification process begins for former MPD officers connected to Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

Malco Theatres will not follow AMC’s ticket pricing change, company says
James Maslow, from left, Kendall Schmidt , Carlos Pena Jr., and Logan Henderson of Big Time...
Nickelodeon alumni ‘Big Time Rush’ set to perform in Southaven this summer
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
GloRilla nominated for GRAMMY
Multiple Mid-South artists including GloRilla, HitKidd nominated for Grammy Awards