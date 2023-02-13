First Alert to strong winds & several rounds of thunderstorms this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning with temperatures in the 30s, but temperatures will quickly climb with sunshine today. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase overnight and low temperatures will dip into the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the 60s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s and a light southeast wind.

THIS WEEK: A weather system will bring rain Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. It will be windy on Tuesday with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows falling near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s early in the day and falling through the afternoon into the upper 20s overnight. Some severe storms will be possible early Thursday with damaging winds being the main concern. Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Dry to start the weekend with highs near 50 on Saturday. There will be more clouds Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.