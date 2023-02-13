Toy Truck Drive
City seeks designer for new 901 FC Stadium, with plans to demolish Mid-South Coliseum

A rendering of the proposed Memphis 901 FC stadium, which would replace the Mid-South Coliseum
A rendering of the proposed Memphis 901 FC stadium, which would replace the Mid-South Coliseum(City of Memphis)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has submitted a Request for Information (RFI) regarding plans for a new multi-use stadium at Liberty Park.

The RFI is seeking a designer for the stadium, which would serve primarily as the new home for Memphis 901 FC. There is also plans to host concerts and other events at the stadium, with a targeted completion date of 2025.

The stadium would require demolition of the Mid-South Coliseum to make way for the new stadium, which would seat 6,500 to 8,000 people. An original announcement in October states the capacity would reach 10,000 people, plus another 5,000 for concerts.

In October, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the Mid-South Coliseum would be partially incorporated into the new proposed design. The original announcement

The city’s plan calls for a designer to meet the following quotas:

  1. Assemble and lead a team of qualified engineers and specialty design consultants.
  2. Comply with the City’s applicable Equal Business Opportunity Program.
  3. Creative design to comply with budget.
  4. Meet or exceed applicable USL Stadium Development Guidelines and best practices for soccer stadiums.
  5. Maximize program spaces and flexible use for all areas.
  6. Minimize operating costs and inefficiencies.

The city will hold a pre-submission meeting for interested architects on February 16.

The city hopes to select an architect by March 14, whom would begin work two weeks later.

The target budget for the construction is $52.4 million.

