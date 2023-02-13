Toy Truck Drive
Bartlett man sentenced for soliciting child porn, sending explicit videos to undercover agents

(Source: Associated Press)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for soliciting child pornography from and sending explicit videos to undercover agents posing as a father of an underaged daughter.

Joel Evan Lattimer, 43, was sentenced for solicitation of child pornography and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

According to the information presented in court, between October and November 2021, FBI undercover agents communicated with Lattimer using social networking applications. During the investigation, the undercover agents posed as a father who frequently sexually abused his 12-year-old daughter.

Lattimer requested to see photos and videos of the sexual abuse of the minor. In November, Lattimer sent the minor two videos of himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Lattimer pleaded guilty to the charges brought in a two-count Information.

On Feb. 9, 2023, United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Lattimer to 60 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

The Court also assessed a $10,000 fine under the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act of 2015.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

