Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arrest made after Oxford bomb threat

Lily Mestemacher
Lily Mestemacher(Oxford PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An arrest was made hundreds of miles away after a bomb threat in Oxford.

Oxford police say a social media post was made regarding a bomb threat in Oxford on January 31.

Officers searched the area in question and determined there was no bomb.

Investigators tracked the threat back to Lily Mestemacher in Conway, Arkansas.

A warrant was issued and Mestemacher was arrested by Conway police and extradited to Oxford.

Mestemacher was booked in Lafayette County on a $50,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
Chief Gina Sweat addresses MFD retention problem in Tuesday’s City Council Public Safety...
Memphis Fire Fighter Association President defends department in letter to Memphis City Council
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Decertification process begins for former MPD officers connected to Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

John Rzeznik, left, and Craig Macintyre of Goo Goo Dolls perform at the Innings Festival at...
Goo Goo Dolls to play in Southaven
bb
First Alert Weather Update for Severe Weather Wednesday night/Thursday AM
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
2 injured after shooting on I-55
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Lt. Governor McNally recovering from heart surgery