2-year-old drowns at Horseshoe Lake

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (WMC) - A two-year-old drowned in a lake Saturday, according to Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

The child’s parents said they were doing yard work at their home near Horseshoe Lake and were allowing the child to play in the yard while they were working.

They then lost sight of the child and went to look for her.

The child was found in the lake and rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

