1 injured after shooting on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Interstate 55 near the Shelby Drive exit.

According to MPD dispatch, officers responded to the shooting at 1:05 a.m. on Monday morning.

One person was taken to Regional One Hospital, said Memphis Fire Department dispatch.

Southbound lanes were blocked and caused traffic delays for drivers.

We are working to gather more information.

