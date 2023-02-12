Warming trend continues ahead of an active pattern this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry weather expected across the Mid-South today and Monday. The next system will affect the area by Tuesday, providing mainly rain showers across the region. A stronger system will approach the area late Wednesday with a potential for severe weather across all of the Mid-South Wednesday night into Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and northwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the low 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows falling near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s early in the day and falling through the afternoon into the upper 20s overnight. Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

