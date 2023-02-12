Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Warming trend continues ahead of an active pattern this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry weather expected across the Mid-South today and Monday. The next system will affect the area by Tuesday, providing mainly rain showers across the region. A stronger system will approach the area late Wednesday with a potential for severe weather across all of the Mid-South Wednesday night into Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and northwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the low 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows falling near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s early in the day and falling through the afternoon into the upper 20s overnight. Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
Arizona authorities say 25-year-old Sergio Celaya has been arrested after he admitted to...
Man admits to having child porn on police job interview, authorities say

Latest News

Sunshine tomorrow and warmer temperatures through midweek
Dry through Monday followed by rising temperatures & rain chances
Sunshine tomorrow and warmer temperatures through midweek
Sagay's Saturday night First Alert Forecast 2/11/23
Sunshine tomorrow and gradually warming temperatures
Sagay's Saturday evening First Alert Forecast 2/11/23
Areas to watch Wednesday and Thursday, Feb 15-16, 2023
First Alert to chance for storms next week