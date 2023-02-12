Unseasonably warm temperatures the next few days & tracking storms midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A southerly flow will arrive tonight and bring a big warm up this week. Rain will arrive on Valentines Day and another round of rain and the potential for thunderstorms will be possible midweek.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 60s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s and a light southeast wind.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the low 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows falling near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s early in the day and falling through the afternoon into the upper 20s overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Dry to start the weekend with highs near 50 on Saturday. For Sunday more clouds with a slight chance of rain and warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.