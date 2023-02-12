MPD: Man dead in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:12 p.m. on Gruber Drive.

The victim was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died due to his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

