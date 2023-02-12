Mississippi state officials gather for ‘The State of Black America’ forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi state senators, representatives, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and U.S. Southern District of Mississippi judge Carlton Reeves assembled for a conference on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, called “The State of Black America. Where do we go from here?”

This forum tackled many issues in the black community: legislatively, educationally and psychologically.

Those who attended Saturday’s forum say it’s going to take more resources and coming together as one to help make a change.

“The church has to stand strong and be visible and have programs that meet the needs that address the needs of those in the community,” said Jamie L. Capers Lynch Street CME Church Pastor.

Pastor Capers says in order to solve some of the problems in the black community, getting to the root of some of the issues is the first start.

