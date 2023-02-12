Toy Truck Drive
Memphis women’s basketball beats UCF in overtime 50-48

Memphis Tigers
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis women’s basketball team outlasted UCF in a defensive battle 50-48 in overtime on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Tigers to 6-4 in American Athletic Conference play.

UCF led 15-7 after the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Knights 17-4 in the second quarter to take a halftime lead. The game was tight throughout the rest of the way, with Memphis eventually prevailing in the extra period.

Junior guard Emani Jefferson led all scorers with 19 points, while the Tigers’ leading scorer on the season Jamirah Shutes had 12.

The Tigers hit the road to take on Houston on Wednesday night.

