Memphis Hustle basketball team visits Le Bonheur Hospital to give back to community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Memphis Hustle basketball team spent some time giving back to the community on Saturday afternoon.

The Memphis Hustle players, coaches, and staff visited the FedEx Family House.

They divided up into groups and participated in different events and activities like making sandwiches, baking cookies and playing video games.

“Yeah you know we’re here just doing different activities, playing games, baking some cookies. It’s a nice Saturday afternoon, just having fun with the community, taking their minds off some things and just enjoying it,” said Dakota Mathias a player with Memphis Hustle.

The players also spent time playing board games with the children and even helped stock shelves.

