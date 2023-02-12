Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis Hustle basketball team visits Le Bonheur Hospital to give back to community

By Kelli Cook and Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Memphis Hustle basketball team spent some time giving back to the community on Saturday afternoon.

The Memphis Hustle players, coaches, and staff visited the FedEx Family House.

They divided up into groups and participated in different events and activities like making sandwiches, baking cookies and playing video games.

“Yeah you know we’re here just doing different activities, playing games, baking some cookies. It’s a nice Saturday afternoon, just having fun with the community, taking their minds off some things and just enjoying it,” said Dakota Mathias a player with Memphis Hustle.

The players also spent time playing board games with the children and even helped stock shelves.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Michelle Alberts still deals with lingering damage to this day, nearly 16 years later.
Woman who survived toxic shock syndrome from a tampon shares near-death experience
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5

Latest News

A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Experts recommend recognizing signs of gambling addiction ahead of Super Bowl LVII
A big warm up is on the way plus two rounds of rain this week
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 2/12/23
Memphis Police Department
MPD: Man dead in Frayser shooting
Memphis Hustle Basketball Team visits Le Bonheur Hospital on Saturday
Memphis Hustle Basketball Team visits Le Bonheur Hospital on Saturday