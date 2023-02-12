Experts recommend recognizing signs of gambling addiction ahead of Super Bowl LVII

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gambling addiction experts recommend those who enjoy sports betting recognize the signs of addiction ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Dr. James Whelan is a professor at the University of Memphis Institute of Gambling Education. He said a few signs of having a gambling addiction are financial distress, outrage when losing a bet, and lying to others.

“One of them is just being preoccupied with wagering,” Whelan explained. “Finding ways to make a bet. Looking for what are your best options. Spending a lot of time and energy thinking about it.”

He said disregarding the game altogether might be the best option for those with a gambling addiction.

“If they’re concerned about the urge to gamble, the best way to avoid that urge is to be far away from it,” Whelan explained.

The University of Memphis offers a $300, 8-week course for those struggling with gambling addiction. He said if the person cannot afford the cost, they can still receive help by visiting the university’s website or emailing gambling@memphis.edu.

