2 dead, several injured in Marianna shooting

Police Lights
Police Lights
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) - Two victims are dead and several others are injured in a shooting in Marianna, Arkansas, on Saturday afternoon, according to Lee County Coroner Kevin Caffey.

The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Florida Street.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

This is still an active scene.

