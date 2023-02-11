Toy Truck Drive
Your First Alert to a cool, dry weekend followed by a warmer and very active pattern next week

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure to our north is keeping a cool and mainly dry pattern in place across the Mid-South, but a southerly flow next week will bring a big warm up along with rain and the potential for thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a breezy Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures again near 60, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows only falling into the mid 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s early in the day and falling through the afternoon into the upper 20s overnight. Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

