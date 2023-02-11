Two suspects arrested for home invasion and attempted carjacking that happened in Lakeland
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects for a home invasion and attempted carjacking that happened on Jan. 14 in Lakeland.
Demarquarious Smith and Kevin Hicks are both charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of property $60K-$250K, and possessing stolen property.
Smith is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction.
This is a ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.