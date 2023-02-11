Two suspects arrested for home invasion and attempted carjacking that happened in Lakeland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects for a home invasion and attempted carjacking that happened on Jan. 14 in Lakeland.

Demarquarious Smith and Kevin Hicks are both charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of property $60K-$250K, and possessing stolen property.

Smith is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction.

This is a ongoing investigation.

