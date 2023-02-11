Toy Truck Drive
Two suspects arrested for home invasion and attempted carjacking that happened in Lakeland

Demarquarious Smith and Kevin Hicks
Demarquarious Smith and Kevin Hicks(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects for a home invasion and attempted carjacking that happened on Jan. 14 in Lakeland.

Demarquarious Smith and Kevin Hicks are both charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of property $60K-$250K, and possessing stolen property.

Smith is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction.

This is a ongoing investigation.

