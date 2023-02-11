Toy Truck Drive
Traffic congested on 385 due to multi-vehicle crash

View of Highway 385 toward Ridgeway Road.
View of Highway 385 toward Ridgeway Road.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is heavily congested on Highway 385 Westbound just past the Ridgeway Road exit following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) at 8:46 p.m.

The two leftmost lanes and left shoulder are blocked around Mile Marker 0.6, just before the fork.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

