Traffic congested on 385 due to multi-vehicle crash
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is heavily congested on Highway 385 Westbound just past the Ridgeway Road exit following a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash was reported to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) at 8:46 p.m.
The two leftmost lanes and left shoulder are blocked around Mile Marker 0.6, just before the fork.
Action News 5 is pending more information from police.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
