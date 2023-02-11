Toy Truck Drive
Showers for some areas today with a more active pattern next week

By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level lower pressure system to our south will bring scattered showers across north Mississippi this afternoon. Dry and mild conditions return tomorrow through Tuesday. Our next two rounds of rain come on Tuesday and Thursday. The Tuesday system looks like a widespread rain event with little thunderstorm potential. The latter system late Wednesday evening into Thursday looks like it could bring severe weather to the Mid-South.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures again near 60, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows only falling into the mid 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s early in the day and falling through the afternoon into the upper 20s overnight. Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s.

