Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
MPD: Fast food employee points gun at customer
Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say
Gershun Freeman
Autopsy reveals details in death of inmate at 201 Poplar
Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show

Latest News

Shelby County Commissioner shares outrage over 201 Poplar conditions
Shelby County Commissioner shares outrage over 201 Poplar conditions
Burglars ransack several businesses across Mid-South, police believe most are connected
Burglars ransack several businesses across Mid-South, police believe most are connected
Area catholic schools host ‘Day of Peace’ event
Area catholic schools host ‘Day of Peace’ event
Tom Lee Park canopy dedicated to Tyre Nichols
Tom Lee Park canopy dedicated to Tyre Nichols