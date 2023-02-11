MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in Hollywood area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several suspects are wanted after a business burglary on Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the burglary at 2:52 a.m. at Pit Stop Chelsea on 2230 Chelsea Avenue.

Police say that officers were told forced entry was made into the business through the door.

According to MPD, money, cash registers, cigarettes and drinks were taken.

Suspects' vechicle (MPD)

These individuals are also responsible for other incidents.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

