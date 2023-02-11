Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in Hollywood area

Several suspects wanted after a buissness robbery.
Several suspects wanted after a buissness robbery.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several suspects are wanted after a business burglary on Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the burglary at 2:52 a.m. at Pit Stop Chelsea on 2230 Chelsea Avenue.

Police say that officers were told forced entry was made into the business through the door.

According to MPD, money, cash registers, cigarettes and drinks were taken.

Suspects' vechicle
Suspects' vechicle(MPD)

These individuals are also responsible for other incidents.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

