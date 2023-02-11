Toy Truck Drive
MPD investigating shooting in Whitehaven that leaves a juvenile dead

Crime scene generic
Crime scene generic(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that leaves a juvenile dead.

MPD responded to a shooting call on Kirkwood road at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a juvenile victim.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.

