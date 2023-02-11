Toy Truck Drive
Mother says sons saved her in attack: ‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead’

An Alabama woman says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside of her home. (Source: WSFA)
By Rosanna Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA//Gray News) - A woman in Alabama is speaking out after she says a man recently released from jail attacked her outside her home.

Laqueta Savage, a Montgomery resident, told WSFA she heard noises outside her house just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she said she saw someone in her truck.

“He [the suspect] was in my truck, rummaging through my truck. He was looking down as though he was trying to hot-wire the car, trying to steal the car,” Savage said.

The Montgomery resident said she couldn’t do anything else but scream for help until her sons came outside. Savage said her kids were able to subdue the man until police arrived.

“I’m pretty sure I would be dead. He [the suspect] was aggressive, truly aggressive until my kids stepped out that door. He had a homemade hatchet and was getting ready to use it,” Savage said.

Montgomery police were called and reported they arrested the man, later identified as Robert James Wells Sr.

Authorities said Wells is facing a robbery charge from Thursday’s incident.

According to court documents, Wells was released from jail on Feb. 6. He was accused of violating a domestic violence protection order and has had previous arrests.

Savage said she feels like the system failed her.

“I understand that there are certain things about the law. But how many times can he get arrested?” Savage said.

According to Savage, she wants to see more work done by leaders to protect the community. She encourages residents to always pay attention to their surroundings, be vigilant, talk to each other, and say something if they see something.

Authorities said Wells is currently being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Copyright WSFA via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

