Memphis teen arrested for armed carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made an arrest after a armed carjacking near Germantown.

On Feb. 9 at 12:45 a.m., MPD responded to a carjacking call at the Extended Stay America-Memphis-Quail Hollow hotel on Quail Hollow Road.

Officers were advised that the victim arrived at the hotel with her daughter around 12:20 a.m.

A suspect then approached her as she exited her car and pointed a gun at her. A second suspect demanded for the keys to the Honda CRV and her belongings.

The suspect allowed her to get her daughter from the car before driving off. The second suspect followed the car in a grey four-door vehicle.

Later on in the afternoon at 4:30 p.m., officers were advised that the carjacked vehicle was seen in the area of Cottonwood and Mendenhall.

Officers checked the area and located it at Meadow Lake South near Mendenhall inside the Residences at Lakeview.

The vehicle fled the complex as police attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was pursued to Raines Road and Hickory Hill, where it hit a stop sign causing damage to the tire and front end.

The car came to a stop on the block of Raines Road.

The suspect, 18-year-old Tkai Gardner, fled on foot and was taken into custody.

He had a backpack with him when he was arrested that contained a handgun. He also had marijuana on his person when he was arrested.

Tkai Gardner was charged with aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm with the Intent to Commit a Felony, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, evading arrest on foot, driving while license is suspended/cancelled/revoked, carjacking, reckless endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance of marijuana.

