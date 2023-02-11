Toy Truck Drive
Memphis mother pleads for end to gun violence after teenage daughter shot 7 times

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is issuing a plea to “put the guns down” after her 18-year-old daughter Lamiya Chisum was shot seven times on Tuesday. A warrant is now out for the shooter’s arrest.

Chisum’s mother said it happened Tuesday just after 3 a.m. when her daughter received a call to pick up a friend who was stranded at a party in Raleigh.

“When the friend jumped in the car, she told my daughter not to pull off, he said he’s going to kill all of us,” said Mary Chisum, Lamiya’s mother. “So my daughter pulled off.”

Not knowing who the person was, Lamiya’s mother said her daughter tried to escape, but the friend’s boyfriend, later identified as 18-year-old Tradarious Hall, shot the car several times. Only Lamiya was hit.

The Memphis Police Department said Lamiya crashed after the shooting.

A 14-year-old girl riding in the car was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for injuries from the crash, and Lamiya was taken to Regional One.

”She got a trach, she was shot three times in the face, twice in the shoulder twice in the arm,” said Mary Chisum. Lamiya’s mother said right now, her daughter can’t walk or talk but wrote a note saying, “I don’t know why he shot me.”

18-year-old Lamiya Chisum wrote "I don't know why he shot me" from her hospital bed after she...
18-year-old Lamiya Chisum wrote "I don't know why he shot me" from her hospital bed after she was shot seven times, including twice in the face.(Courtesy of family)

Lamiya’s mother feels blessed to have her daughter still with her and will celebrate her 19th birthday on Sunday.

However, she is stressing how important it is for parents to talk to their kids about ending gun violence.

“Tell them how important it is not to pull out guns and fight with guns, learn to talk everything out,” said Mary Chisum.

Memphis police issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Tradarious Hall for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

If you have any information about where Hall may be, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

