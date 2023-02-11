Haywood High School student shot and killed in vehicle

HAYWOOD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Haywood High School student was shot and killed in a vehicle while returning to Brownsville near the Haywood-Lauderdale county line on Highway 19 according to the Haywood Sheriff’s Office.

The student was in a car with other friends when someone from another vehicle started shooting at them.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was in the back seat and was struck by at least one bullet.

According to the Haywood Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old passenger in the same car had a minor shrapnel injury.

The driver was not injured.

A black Dodge Charger is described as the suspect’s vehicle

Anyone with any information should call 731-772-1215 or Crimestoppers, 731-424-8477.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.